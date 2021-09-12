Tamil Nadu reports 1,608 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 1,608 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday.



During the same duration, 1,512 people recovered from the infection and 22 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

As of now, there are 16,473 active cases of the disease in the state.

A total of 26,33,839 covid cases have been reported in the state so far out of which 25,82,198 people have recovered from the infection while 35,168 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

