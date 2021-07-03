Tamil Nadu reports 4,013 new COVID-19 cases, 115 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 3 (ANI): As many as 4,013 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, the state health ministry informed on Saturday.



With this, there are now 35,881 active cases in the state. As many as 24,23,606 recoveries and 32,933 deaths have been reported so far.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-induced lockdown for one more week with additional relaxations, including the cancellation of an e-pass/e-registration system for inter-district movement from July 5.

Shops and activities which were allowed till 7 pm shall be operational till 8 pm. Hotels and tea shops can function with 50 per cent capacity and IT companies can function with 50 per cent workforce.

According to the union health ministry, as many as 1,61,74,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 1,35,26,547 first dose and 26,48,165 second doses. (ANI)

