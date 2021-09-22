Tamil Nadu reports fresh 1,682 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,682 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday, as per the health bulletin released by the state government.



This southern state of India has logged a total of 26,50,370 cases to date with 17,027 active cases.

With 1,627 fresh recoveries, the cumulative number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 25,97,943 while the death toll mounted to 35,400.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 26,964 new cases of COVID-19. As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases in the country now stands at 3,01,989, which is the lowest in 186 days. (ANI)

