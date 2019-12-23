Tamil Nadu's first cat show held in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): The Coimbatore Cattery Club organised Tamil Nadu's first cat show in the city on Sunday presenting an opportunity for the owners of exotic breeds of cats to come and show off their pets.

As many as 150 cats from 20 different breeds, including Siamese, Main Koun, Persian Long Hair, British Short Hair, among others, participated in the first-of-its-kind event.



Speaking on the occasion, the organiser said that the idea of holding the show is to promote knowledge about cats, specifically for the breeders, and added that the cost of the cats participating in the event range from Rs 2 lakh to 5 lakh.

The best cat would be judged on the criteria of looks, purity of the breed, and maintenance, among others, said one of the judges at the event.

"The judgement would be completely exclusive of the cost of the cat, and based purely on the criteria of looks, purity of the breed, maintenance, etc," said a judge.

"This is the first time I am visiting a cat show," said a visitor. "It is a unique experience to see as many as 150 cats of different breeds over here." (ANI)

