Tamil Nadu Speaker suspends DMK MLA Anbalagan from ongoing session

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Tuesday suspended Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA J Anbalagan from the ongoing assembly session.

He was suspended for causing disturbances during the session.

Earlier today, DMK chief MK Stalin staged a walkout for the second continuous day from the Assembly opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



"We want to give a strong message that we do not support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The AIADMK in the state is not taking any step but just working for the BJP in the centre and hence we have walked out of the assembly today," Stalin told reporters outside the Assembly.

CAA provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

