Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Amid the uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) on Saturday took out a rally to the State Governor's residence here protesting against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



The rally comes amid massive opposition and major protests against the newly-enacted citizenship law across the country.

Scores of demonstrators joined the protest against the said legislation, waving their flags and holding an extended tricolour over their heads.

They were also seen shouting slogans and slowly moving towards the house of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

