Tamil Nadu to promote thermal power projects

This is following the directive of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a meeting with Power Minister Senthil Balaji, Tangedo Managing Director, Rajesh Lokhani, Chairman Dharmendra Pratap Yadav and other officials.

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedo), involved in the generation and distribution of power, will be speeding up the thermal power projects in the state.

Stalin has also told officials in an energy review meet to study the viability of long term coal import agreements instead of the annual agreements to reduce the import cost.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to study in detail the transportation of coal.

Tangedo officials told IANS that the department is trying to have a tie-up with power plants near coal mines to generate electricity for the state.

Tangedo is also planning to achieve the target of 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy as directed by the Chief Minister in the review meeting.

The energy department has also taken several measures for cost-cutting and to reduce the losses in energy. According to a report by the department it has saved energy to the tune of Rs 1,593 crores by cost-cutting measures. The Chief Minister congratulated the department for the measures taken to reduce the costs and wastage of power.

The Chief Minister's Office in a statement on Thursday directed the Tangedo officials and the energy department to focus more on thermal power.

