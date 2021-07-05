  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Tamil Nadu villagers gather to celebrate fishing festival amid rising cases, flout COVID-19 norms

Tamil Nadu villagers gather to celebrate fishing festival amid rising cases, flout COVID-19 norms

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 5th, 2021, 08:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Visuals from Vilaripatti village (Photo/ANI)

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 (ANI): Thousands of people were seen flouting COVID-19 norms as they gathered in large numbers to celebrate the traditional fishing festival at Vilaripatti village in the Sivaganga district on Sunday.

This comes amid the state has been witnessing a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases. Tamil Nadu reported 3,867 new COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-induced lockdown for one more week with additional relaxations, including the cancellation of an e-pass/e-registration system for inter-district movement from July 5.
Shops and activities which were allowed till 7 pm shall be operational till 8 pm. Hotels and tea shops can function with 50 per cent capacity and IT companies can function with a 50 per cent workforce. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features