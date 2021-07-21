Tamil Nadu witnesses 217 pc decadal growth in population of community with 'unknown religion': MHA

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Decadal growth of population in Tamil Nadu between 2001 and 2011 witnessed an alarming increase of 217.78 per cent of a community whose religion is "not stated", the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.



In a written reply in the Lower House of the Parliament, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared data and mentioned 107 per cent growth of Buddhists community which increased to 11,186 in 2011 from 5,393 in 2001 Census conducted across the country, including Tamil Nadu.

The community whose religion is not stated increased to 1,88,586 in 2011 from 59,344 in 2001 Census, the data mentions, adding Sikh community also registered 52.97 per cent growth in Tamil Nadu from 9,545 in 2001 to 14,601 in 2011.

The Muslim community was on the third spot in terms of increased population in Tamil Nadu with 21.86 per cent growth from 34,70,647 in 2001 to 42,29,479 in 2011 followed by Christians (16.73 per cent) from 37,85,060 in 2001 to 44,18,331 in 2011.

Hindu community registered a growth of 14.92 per cent from 5,49,85,079 in 2001 to 6,31,88,168 in 2011 was on the fifth rank in Tamil Nadu in terms of decadal population growth.

The population of Jains witnessed a growth of 7.09 per cent from 83,359 in 2001 to 89,265 in 2011 while other religions were 2.23 per cent from 7,252 in 2001 to 7,414 in 2011, the data mentions.

Rai's presented the data when TR Paarivendhar, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi MP from Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, queried on the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The parliamentarian asked for a detailed population breakup of Tamil Nadu as per Census 2011 mentioning "whether there is any decrease or increase of any community during the period". (ANI)