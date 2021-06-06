Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram receives heavy monsoon rain

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram received heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, marking the start of the monsoon season in the state.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 4 had predicted that the monsoon is likely to reach into remaining Kerala, Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

In an all India weather summary and forecast bulletin issued on June 5, the IMD said, "Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into more parts the central Arabian Sea, entire coastal Karnataka, Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, most parts north Interior Karnataka, some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, more parts of Tamil Nadu, more parts of central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal today."

It further stated predicted saying, "widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka during next 24 hours." (ANI)

