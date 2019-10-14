Tamil politician booked for justifying Rajiv's killing

On his part, Seeman said he will not retract his statement.

The case was registered by the Vikravandi police on a complaint filed by Congress leader in Villupuram R.P. Ramesh.

Campaigning for his party NTK's candidate in the Vikravandi bypoll, Seeman justified the gruesome killing of Rajiv Gandhi for sending the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) to Sri Lanka.

During his campaign Seeman said history will be rewritten in the future to the effect that Rajiv Gandhi who had sent IPKF to Sri Lanka to kill Tamilians was later murdered in the Tamil land.

A female Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew herself up at an election rally near Chennai killing the former Prime Minister on 21.5.2991. Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K. S. Alagiri condemned Seeman and demanded he be booked for sedition. However, Seeman was booked for provocative speech with an intention to cause riot and intentional insult to breach the peace.