Tanzania fines 9 oil firms over violating environmental rules

Dar es Salaam, Sep 10 (IANS) Tanzania's environmental watchdog announced that it has fined nine oil companies a total of 5.1 billion Tanzanian shillings ($2.2 million) over the violation of environmental rules.

In a statement on Thursday, Samuel Gwamaka, the Director General of state-run National Environment Management Council (NEMC), said the nine companies have been fined after it was established that they constructed filling stations across the country without undergoing an environmental impact assessment (EIA), reports Xinhua news agency.