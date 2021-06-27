Tanzania to revive Bagamoyo port project: Prez

"The Bagamoyo port project should be implemented for the benefit of the country," President Hassan told a meeting of the Tanzania National Business Council at the State House here on Saturday.

Dar es Salaam, June 27 (IANS) Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said discussions were underway to revive the Bagamoyo port project.

She said the government is also in the process of reviving other flagship projects, including projects to mine coal and iron ore at Mchuchuma and Liganga in southern Tanzania, reports Xinhua news aenc.

President Hassan revealed the intention of the government to revive the port project when responding to the appeal of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF).

Angelina Ngalula, the TPSF chairperson, said the Bagamoyo port is much needed to enable the country to cope with global trade, adding that the port is strategic for business.

The progress of the Bagamoyo port project had been slow after late President John Magufuli shelved it and instead focused on the expansion and modernization of the Dar es Salaam port.

