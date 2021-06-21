Tanzanian held with 3 kg heroin at Hyderabad Airport

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths checked the baggage of the passenger who arrived from Johannesburg via Doha. They recovered white power concealed beneath the base of his bag.

Hyderabad, June 21 (IANS) In the second major drug haul this month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized three kg heroin from a Tanzanian national who landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

After examination, the DRI officials found it to be heroin. The three kg drug is said to be valued at Rs 19.5 crore.

DRI officials arrested the passenger under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and took up further investigations.

In the first week of June, the DRI had arrested two women passengers from Zambia and Uganda and seized around 12 kg of heroin worth Rs 78 crore from them.

The drug was seized in two separate incidents. The woman from Uganda was arrested on June 5 when she came to the airport to collect her baggage which she claimed was missing. She had landed in Hyderabad from Zimbabwe via Johannesburg and Doha a few days ago. The DRI sleuths found about four kg of heroin concealed in the specially designed suitcase.

On June 6, the DRI officials intercepted a Zambian woman, who arrived from Johannesburg via Doha. They examined her baggage and found eight kg of the powder concealed in the suitcase.

Both women were booked under the NDPS Act.

--IANS

