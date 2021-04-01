Tanzanian Prez announces Cabinet reshuffle

Announcing the reshuffle shortly after the swearing-in of Vice President Philip Mpango at Chamwino State House in the capital Dodoma, Hassan on Wednesday appointed Mwigulu Nchemba as the Minister of Finance and Planning to replace Mpango, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dodoma, April 1 (IANS) Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced the appointment of new Finance Minister and Foreign Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Prior to the new appointment, Nchemba was the Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

The President also appointed Liberata Mulamula as new Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Mulamula, a seasoned diplomat, replaced Palamagamba Kabudi who becomes the new Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

Mpango was appointed as vice president by President Hassan on Tuesday before Parliament endorsed him.

President Hassan appointed Mpango as Vice President to fill the post that fell vacant after she was sworn in as President following the death of former leader John Magufuli on March 17.

Hassan also appointed Hussein Yahya Katanga, Tanzania's Ambassador to Japan, as new Chief Secretary, replacing Bashiru Ally.

