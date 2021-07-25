Tap water supply reaches 66% schools, 60% anganwadi centres

Nine states and one Union Territory have 100 per cent provision of clean tap water supply in all schools, ashramshalas and anganwadi centres, despite Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) In less than ten months since the launch of the campaign, tap water has been made available in 66 per cent schools and 60 per cent anganwadi centres across the country, the ministry of Jal Shakti has informed.

To ensure clean tap water supply to children in schools, anganwadi centres and ashramshalas (residential schools) for their wellbeing and better health, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2020 launched a campaign to make provision of tap water supply in these institutions.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti said, "In less than ten months since the launch of this campaign, tap water has been made available in 6.85 lakh (66 per cent) schools, 6.80 lakh (60 per cent) anganwadi centres and 2.36 lakh (69 per cent) Gram Panchayats and Community Healthcare Centres (CHCs) for drinking and cooking mid-day meal, 6.18 lakh schools have tap water in toilets/urinals and 7.52 lakh schools have tap water for hand washing facility."

In Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, provision of clean tap water supply in all schools, ashramshalas and anganwadi centres have been made, despite Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown resulting into repeated disruptions, the ministry said.

To ensure safe tap water to children, on September 29, 2020, Prime Minister Modi appealed to all States and UTs, to reach every school and anganwadi centre with tap water connection on priority basis.

On October 2, 2020, a 100-day campaign was launched by Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to bring awareness and a sense of urgency to provide clean drinking water to children across the country.

To ensure water availability and treatment of used water, in 91.9 thousand schools, rain water harvesting and in 1.05 lakh schools, grey water management systems have been put in place. This will not only boost the water availability but also create awareness among children and inspire them to learn water management in their growing stage.

