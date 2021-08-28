Target to provide pacca roof to all poor by year 2024: MP Chief Minister

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday performed the Bhumi-Poojan of newly approved houses for the urban poor at Khandwa and said that our target is to provide a pucca roof over the heads of all poor families in the state by the year 2024.



Singh said the development will be meaningful only when the poor have full participation in it. In this inclusive development, the urban poor should get full benefits. It is the effort of the Madhya Pradesh government that the urban poor, who are left behind in the path of development, should get basic facilities of bread, clothes and houses.

In the program, one lakh 29 thousand 292 beneficiaries of the state were benefitted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). In this, the assistance amount of 627 crores was transferred to 79 thousand 39 beneficiaries in their accounts. Bhoomi-Pujan was also done for the construction of houses for 50 thousand 253 beneficiaries of the scheme.

"Free food grains were distributed during the Anna Utsav and today one lakh 29 thousand 292 urban beneficiaries are going to get the facility of a pucca roof house. Some of them are getting home entry, some of them land worship and some are getting the instalment of the scheme in their account", Singh said.

Those who do not have land will be given a lease and made the owner, health security will be provided to all the poor by giving them Ayushman Yojana cards and all the basic facilities would be ensured in the cities of the state. In the coming time, 44 thousand crore rupees will be spent on the development of cities. The illegal colonies that have come up in the cities would be legalised and the builders are being tightened so that illegal colonies are not built in the future. They have to follow the rules, said CM.

Singh also inaugurated a newly constructed cultural auditorium at Khandwa at a cost of Rs 19 crore 43 lakh on Saturday.

Forest Minister Dr Vijay Shah, Culture and Khandwa district in-charge Minister Usha Thakur along with public representatives and officials were also present. (ANI)

