Tarun Bajaj takes additional charge of Revenue Secretary

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs will take the additional charge of Secretary, Department of Revenue, said the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India on Saturday.



The development comes after the superannuation of Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

Pandey, who is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, is scheduled to retire on February 28. He was given the charge of Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry in November 2018. (ANI)

