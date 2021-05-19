Tarun Tejpal case: Goa court defers hearing to May 21

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 19 (ANI): A Sessions Court in Goa on Wednesday deferred its judgment in the sexual assault case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal.



The Court of the Additional Sessions Judge at Mapusa adjourned the matter till May 21.

Speaking to ANI Advocate Suhas Velip, representing Tarun Tejpal said, "The reason (for the adjournment) is that there was no electricity for the last 2-3 days and she (judge) could not work on it. So she requires time. So she has fixed the matter for May 21, final order will be pronounced."

Tejpal, who is currently on bail, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2013. He was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after allegedly raping his colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa.

On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him.

In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)