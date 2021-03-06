Tarun Tejpal case: Hotel CCTV footage will demolish prosecution, says defence lawyer

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 7 (ANI): Hotel CCTV footage will demolish the arguments of the prosecution in the rape case filed against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, defence lawyer Rajeev Gomes said on Saturday.



Speaking to ANI outside the trial court in Mapusa town in North Goa, Gomes said that there were several lacunae in the police investigation, which have been pointed out in written and oral arguments before the court.

Tejpal, a veteran journalist who was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013 was arrested on November 30, 2013. He is currently out on bail.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had dismissed that hotel CCTV footage will demolish prosecution, says defence lawyer in his plea seeking postponement of the hearing till December on the grounds that his lawyer was busy with another matter.

On September 29, 2017, the Goa court had charged him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal had moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

