Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers 100th Fuselage for AH-64 Apache combat helicopter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited on Friday announced the delivery of the 100th AH-64 Apache combat helicopter Fuselage, from its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.



The Fuselage will be transported to Boeing's AH-64 Apache manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona for integration into the final assembly line.

The event was attended by KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology and senior officials from Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems.

Addressing the gathering, Minister KT Rama Rao said, "This moment is a noteworthy step towards the growth of India's aerospace and defence manufacturing."

He went on to add that this is a proud moment for Telangana.

"Our government is committed to providing all support necessary to make the state a preferred destination for global aviation and defence manufacturers," he said.

Boeing India President, Salil Gupte said, "Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing's commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence."

Speaking to ANI, he mentioned that Tata Boeing is going to expand into Civil Aviation manufacturing in Telangana and added that it will grow its manufacturing in India and continue to make India an aerospace manufacturing hub.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited CEO and Managing Director, Sukaran Singh said that the 100th delivery of Fuselage today underlines the manufacturing capability of our group and promote the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, globally. (ANI)

