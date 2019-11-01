Tata literature festival turns 10

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANSlife) Counted among the oldest homegrown literature festivals of India, Tata Literature Live, which will host its tenth edition in Mumbai this month, has a stellar line-up of writers and thinkers including William Dalrymple, Jerry Pinto and Lisa Ray.

The literary gala is set to take place at National Centre for Performing Arts, Prithvi Theatre and St Paul's Institute and Title Waves book shop here from November 14-17.

Among the speakers are Alexander McCall Smith, Anthony Horowitz, Monica Ali, Mary Robinson, AC Grayling, Shanta Gokhale, Perumal Murugan, K Satchidanandan, Swami Agnivesh, Yashwant Sinha, Shubha Mudgal and Vishal Bhardwaj, the organisers said.

The festival, founded by writer Anil Dharker, who is also planning a two-day "Little Festival", will be held comprising performances and workshops for children of municipal and NGO-assisted schools in the age group 7-12. Another first will be the Open Air Plaza, with food stalls and interesting kiosks at the NCPA. According to the organisers, it records a footfall of 40,000. "We have extended our horizons from literature and poetry to rigorous thinking and debate across fields -- philosophy, science, mathematics, politics, media, social norms and more. From teenagers to octogenarians, I have seen them pack our venues and I am delighted that each year we have been able to offer a variety of programming which appeals to the widest possible range of ages, thoughts and interests," Dharker said. Festival website: www.tatalitlive.in sj/vin