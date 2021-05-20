Tauktae aftermath: Central agencies, states to expedite restoration work

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gave the instruction on Thursday while reviewing the rescue and restoration efforts during National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) As remnant of cyclonic storm "Tauktae" has weakened, Central ministries and agencies have been directed to work in close coordination with States and Union Territories to provide all required assistance as well as restoration work expeditiously.

He also reviewed the relief and restoration efforts made by the state governments and Union Territory administrations and central ministries or agencies in the aftermath of cyclonic storm 'Tauktae'.

Gauba stressed that "restoration of telecom, power, roads, water supply and other infrastructure by the concerned agencies and state and UT governments may be continued and completed expeditiously".

"Central ministries and agencies would work in close coordination with states and UTs to provide all required assistance expeditiously," Gauba said.

Chief secretaries of states and advisors to administrators of the UTs apprised the NCMC of the damages to infrastructure, crops as well as loss of life in the affected areas and the measures taken by them to restore telecom, power, roads, water supply and other utilities.

It was noted that due to the timely and accurate forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD) and coordinated efforts of all concerned central and state and UT agencies, damages and loss of lives have been limited.

Due to advance and timely action taken by all agencies, it is apprised, functioning of hospitals and Covid care centres in the affected areas also remained unaffected.

The efforts carried out by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard along with other agencies, to rescue persons on three barges and one offshore drilling vessel of ONGC, were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries and officials of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, along with Advisors to Administrators of Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu. Secretaries and officers from Ministries of Home Affairs, Shipping, Telecommunications, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Power, Health, Food and Public Distribution, Drinking Water and Sanitation also participated in the meeting along with Member Secretary NDMA, DG NDRF, DG IMD, DG Coast Guard and Deputy Chief IDS.

--IANS

rak/skp/