Tauktae: Around 1L people evacuated from Guj coastal areas

Tauktae, gathering momentum, is right now around 350 kilometres away from the state. Around 8 to 10 in the evening, it is likely to hit Porbandar between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The Gujarat administration claims to be fully prepared to tackle the situation.

Gandhinagar May 17 (IANS) The Gujarat administration has evacuated around 1 lakh people from the coastal areas following the possibility of Cyclone Tauktae arriving Tuesday morning.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), revenue department, Pankaj Kumar said that 95,485 people from 655 low lying and coastal areas have been evacuated and shifted to safer places.

"To tackle the possibility of the cyclone and its effect, 240 teams from the forest department have been deployed, as well as 242 teams from the Roads and Building (R&B) department have also been deployed," Pankaj Kumar said.

"To resurrect the damaged power lines, 661 teams from power companies have been deployed. Besides, 388 health department teams and 319 revenue officials teams have also been deployed to tackle the possible crisis," added Kumar.

"A total of 41 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the state and three teams have been kept on reserve. Moreover, 10 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed.

"Looking at the prevailing Corona outbreak crisis, 1,383 power backup have been created. 161 ICU ambulances and 576 of 108-ambulances are in the service," informed Kumar.

To fulfill the oxygen requirements and easy transportation of oxygen, the state government has created 35 green corridors. To drain excess water, 456 dewatering pumps have been facilitated.

As a precautionary measure 2,126 hoardings in urban areas of coastal regions and 643 hoardings from rural areas have been pulled down. Apart from removing 668 temporary structures.

--IANS

amc/in