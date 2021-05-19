Tauktae: Goa oppn attacks government's handling of cyclone

Panaji, May 19 (IANS) Goa suffered a loss of nearly Rs 40 crore due to the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae, whose impact was felt on on May 16, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday even as the the Opposition lashed out at him for "failing on the disaster management front".

Sawant also said that relief and restoration work was ongoing on a "war footing" as large parts of the state continue to be without power and internet connectivity, even three days after torrential rains and stormy winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae.