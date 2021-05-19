Tauktae: Goa oppn attacks government's handling of cyclone

Panaji, May 19 (IANS) Goa suffered a loss of nearly Rs 40 crore due to the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae, whose impact was felt on on May 16, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday even as the the Opposition lashed out at him for "failing on the disaster management front".
Sawant also said that relief and restoration work was ongoing on a "war footing" as large parts of the state continue to be without power and internet connectivity, even three days after torrential rains and stormy winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae.
Attacking the Sawant government, state Congress General Secretary Amarnath Panjikar said: "The widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae has paralysed life in Goa and added to the woes of people in the testing times of Covid pandemic. Cyclone Tauktae has proved that disaster management of the BJP government headed by Dr Pramod Sawant is dead."
"It is shocking that the publicity-obsessed BJP government did not even release a single advertisement issuing warning to the people about the cyclone. There was no information circulated about the persons to be contacted in emergencies. People had no clue about shelter homes and other emergency services. BJP spends lakhs on publicity of (Prime Minister Narendr) Modi but has no sense to create awareness during critical times," he added.
--IANS
maya/vd