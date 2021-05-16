Tauktae likely to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' in next 24 hrs, says IMD

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Cyclone 'Tauktae' is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.



It added that it is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district around early morning of May 18.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in coastal areas of Gujarat on May 17 and May 18. Meanwhile, some places may experience extremely heavy rainfall.

At the time of landfall, winds speed is expected to be 155-165 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, said the Mohapatra.

During the next three hours, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by light thunderstorms with lightning and surface wind 30-40 kmph (in gust) over isolated places in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang, and Dahod.

The weather agency also advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast till May 18.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 101 teams across the coastal states that will most likely be affected due to the cyclone. (ANI)

