Tauktae to reach Guj coast Monday evening, IMD issues Orange alert

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Cyclonic storm "Tauktae" is very likely to reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during early hours on Tuesday as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

Orange message regarding cyclone warning for Gujarat and Diu coasts in view of Tauktae over east central Arabian Sea has been issued, the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

As per the IMD, Tauktae moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 18 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 2.30 a.m. on Monday over east central Arabian Sea near latitude 18 degree north and longitude 71.7 degree east, about 360 km north-northwest of Panjim-Goa, 170 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 350 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat), 310 km south-southeast of Diu and 900 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

Tidal wave above astronomical tide is likely to inundate coastal areas with inputs of about 3 meter over Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Bhavnagar, 2-3 metre over Bharuch, Anand, southern parts of Ahmedabad, 1-2 metre over Surat, Navsari, Valsad, and 0.5-1 metre over the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat during the time of landfall.

Prevailing high to very high sea condition over east central Arabian Sea will be very high to phenomenal over northeast Arabian Sea from Monday morning till Tuesday noon and improve gradually thereafter.

Sea conditions will be very rough to High along and off south Maharashtra-Goa coasts during next 12 hours and along and off north Maharashtra coast on Monday Morning.

It is very likely to be very rough to high along and off south Gujarat coast from Monday morning and very high to phenomenal from Monday midnight, till Tuesday forenoon and improve gradually thereafter.

In Kerala, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places with heavy falls at isolated places on Monday. Similar rainfall is predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over south Konkan and Goa and adjoining Ghat areas on during Monday. The condition will be same in North Konkan.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places is very likely to commence over coastal districts of Saurashtra from Monday afternoon, with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Diu and southern most Gujarat region with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Monday and with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch and Diu and south Gujarat region with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Tuesday.

There is prediction of light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Rajasthan on Tuesday and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over the state Wednesday.

