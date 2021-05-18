Taxi driver, two others held for murdering Kenyan national near IGI

Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport Rajeev Ranjan, said: "Police has arrested three people in connection with the murder of Kenyan national Jama Said Farah."

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Three people, including a taxi driver, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Kenyan national who had come to India two weeks ago to get medical treatment, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Virender Singh aka Monu, Gopal Singh, and Dilbagh alias Billu, all residents of Rangpuri village.

The DCP said Ranjan said that on Monday, a PCR call was received at the IGI police station regarding a person lying dead near Centaur Hotel, and a police team reached the spot.

"From the incident scene, the police recovered a mobile phone of BMP Gold which was on and the last dialled number from the mobile was called which belonged to Manoj Sahu, a travel agent," he said.

Ranjan said that Sahu, on being questioned, identified the deceased as Kenyan national Farah, who had booked a ticket through him for May 15 from Delhi to Somalia, and sent a copy of his passport.

Sahu also informed Farah's daughter and she called up the Delhi Police to inform that her father came to India two weeks ago for the treatment of some heart disease, but due to the pandemic, his treatment was postponed by the hospital and hence he was returning home, via Somalia, on May 17.

The DCP said that Farah was denied immigration clearance at IGI Airport, due to non availability of a Somalian visa, and off loaded by airlines.

"His daughter said that on being off-loaded, Farah came outside the airport and took a taxi bearing registration number HR 55 AF 5435 for a hotel in Mahipal Pur and since then she has no contact with her father," he said.

Then, Farah was found dead and his luggage was missing.

A case was registered and seeing the gravity of the case, a dedicated team comprising a senior officer was constituted.

"During the course of the investigation, the police swung into action and ownership of the taxi number provided was obtained. The taxi was found registered in the name of Virender Singh. Thereafter, a raid was conducted at the above address and Virender Singh was arrested from his house," Ranjan said.

During questioning, Virender Singh revealed that he, along with his two friends, namely Gopal and Dilbagh, were available in their taxi at the airport, and Farah took their taxi.

"They had an altercation with Farah over the fare on the way, beat him up, threw him out near Centaur Hotel and fled," the DCP said, adding that to hide the identity of the victim, they took away the luggage and other valuable items of Farah.

