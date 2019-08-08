Taxi strike in Goa ends today after Sawant assures protestors of fulfilling demands

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The taxi strike in Goa ended on Thursday after members of South Goa Taxi Owners Association met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who assured them that their demands will be fulfilled.

Taxi operators will now resume their services after they went on strike on August 2 against 'Goa Miles' app-based cab service.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "The South Goa Taxi Association members met me and they are withdrawing the strike today. They are joining work today."Vincy Carvalo, President of South Goa Taxi Association told ANI that they met the Chief Minister a couple of times in the past. Their main demand was the conflict of business.Carvalo said, "We are self-employed and attached to various five-star hotels. We were objecting to Goa miles coming and picking up our guests. We have made a demand asking the Chief Minister to try and restrict them from coming to our place of operation.""Categorically Sawant has agreed that Goa miles will not operate from the designated areas where we are doing business. He has assured us that he will look into it. We are withdrawing the strike as our main concern is over," he said.The tourist taxi operators in the state launched an agitation on August 2 seeking scrapping of 'Goa Miles', the state-run app-based cab service.Chief Minister Sawant had refused to scrap 'Goa Miles' and asked the taxi operators to either continue the services or provide similar facilities that the app provides.Sawant had asserted that the state is equipped to handle the issues pertaining to the tourism industry. (ANI)