TCL brings AC with Vitamin C filter in India for optimum health

The company said that its ‘Ultra-Inverter AC' is focused on providing healthy living apart from being on point with smart cooling.

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Consumer electronics company TCL on Wednesday said it has come up with a new AC with Vitamin C filter to provide people with an extra layer of protection, as millions stay home for work and online learning in the pandemic.

The new ACs are equipped with 3-in-1 filtration technology, which includes silver ion and dust filters (to keep in-room air clean and virus-free) and Vitamin C filter, that will not only eliminate dust and bacteria from the air but also provide a moisturising effect to the user's skin and help prevent dryness.

"Consumers are health conscious due to the global pandemic and we do acknowledge their concerns with our products. We will continue to better our product offerings with cutting-edge technologies that suit the changing lifestyles of people and keeps them safe and healthy at every point possible," said Vijay Mikillineni, Head of Air Condition Business.

The ultra-inverter compressor technology is ideal for low-frequency operation, ensuring up to 50 per cent energy saving.

The complete range of AC is fitted with eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and copper condenser, the company said.

The starting price of the 1-tonne AC is Rs 27,990 and 1.5-ton AC is available for Rs 32,990.

Additionally, the ACs are fitted with digital temperature display, 100 per cent copper tubing, four-way airflow, high-precision temperature detection, Google Assistant, Alexa and the TCL home app.

—IANS

wh/na