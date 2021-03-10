TCL launches Android 11 TVs with video call camera

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) TCL Electronics on Wednesday launched its first 2021 Android 11 TV model P725 with video call camera at a starting price of Rs 41,990 in the Indian market.

The new TVs will be available in four different sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

The TVs feature the winning combination- ultra-vivid colours of Dolby Vision and immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. It will first roll out the 65-inch exclusively on Amazon at Rs 89,990. Customers can get notified on Amazon for the latest product selling updates.