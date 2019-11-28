TDP, YSRCP MPs spar in Lok Sabha over investments in Amaravati

New Delhi[India], Nov 28 (ANI): Members of TDP and YSRCP sparred in Lok Sabha on Thursday after TDP member Jayadev Galla demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the curtailment of private investment in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, saying it was hurting India's image.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Galla said a Singapore consortium has pulled out and several companies had curtailed their investments due to decisions of the YSRC government concerning the city, being built as the proposed new capital of Andhra Pradesh.



He said it will impact the image of the country as an investment destination and urged intervention of Prime Minister to "protect the image of the country".

YSR Congress Party member Midhun Reddy accused the previous government of being "corrupt" and alleged there had been scams in projects in Amaravati. (ANI)

