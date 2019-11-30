TDP alleges Andhra Police working at YSRCP's behest

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday accused the state police of working at the behest of the ruling YSR Congress Party and has also raised concerns over the security of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu "being diluted."

"The Andhra Pradesh Police at the behest of ruling YSRCP is time and again trying to disturb the programs of TDP. The police are foisting false cases against TDP leaders and workers while supporting the illegal activities of YSRCP leaders. In addition to this the security of Nara Chandrababu Naidu is also being diluted which may result in any untoward incident," the letter written by TDP Andhra Pradesh President, K Kala Venkat Rao to the Principal Secretary of the state's Home Department read.



The letter mentions a couple of instances when there were lapses in the security cover of Naidu, who is "a Z+ category protectee with NSG mobile cover".

"On November 28, our leader (Naidu) along with other TDP Leaders started from his residence at 10 am and when the carcade was approaching seed access road about 50 to 100 YSRCP Activists who gathered at the place raised slogans against our leader and displayed placards. Some of the YSRCP activists attacked the convoy, pelted stones on the vehicle in which our leaders are travelling and they also threw a chappal at the bus with an intention to harm our leaders," the letter alleged.

It also mentioned another incident in which allegedly the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Thullur allowed YSRCP workers to protest against Naidu and other TDP leaders. The letter added that a person had pelted stone on TDP's convoy and had a slipper had also been thrown on it.

The letter goes on to allege that similar lapses happened in West Godavari and Guntur districts too.

"Therefore, it is requested to order an enquiry into the above incidents and take suitable action against the erring officials to uphold the constitutional rights of the people," it added. (ANI)

The letter mentions a couple of instances when there were lapses in the security cover of Naidu, who is "a Z+ category protectee with NSG mobile cover"."On November 28, our leader (Naidu) along with other TDP Leaders started from his residence at 10 am and when the carcade was approaching seed access road about 50 to 100 YSRCP Activists who gathered at the place raised slogans against our leader and displayed placards. Some of the YSRCP activists attacked the convoy, pelted stones on the vehicle in which our leaders are travelling and they also threw a chappal at the bus with an intention to harm our leaders," the letter alleged.It also mentioned another incident in which allegedly the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Thullur allowed YSRCP workers to protest against Naidu and other TDP leaders. The letter added that a person had pelted stone on TDP's convoy and had a slipper had also been thrown on it.The letter goes on to allege that similar lapses happened in West Godavari and Guntur districts too."Therefore, it is requested to order an enquiry into the above incidents and take suitable action against the erring officials to uphold the constitutional rights of the people," it added. (ANI)