TDP boycotts Andhra Budget session, holds mock Assembly instead

Spread over two days, Thursday and Friday, the mock Assembly session has been organised to discuss the failures of the YSRCP government, headed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP said.

Amaravati, May 20 (IANS) The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, which boycotted the single-day Budget session on Thursday, organised a mock Assembly session on the Zoom platform.

In Thursday's session, held between 4 pm and 6 pm, TDP MLA DBV Swami officiated as the Speaker, while the party's remaining representatives in the legislative Assembly and Council donned the roles of ministers.

The participants discussed the Covid crisis, highlighting the government's failures by displaying newspaper cuttings and video clips.

The TDP will again resume the proceedings of the mock Assembly session at 10 am Friday while will go on till 2 pm.

The TDP had decided to boycott the Budget session to protest against the alleged 'unilateral', 'undemocratic' and 'illogical' decisions of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government.

