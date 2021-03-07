TDP chief accuses YSRCP of luring voters with money

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday slammed YSRCP for allegedly luring the voters with money.



Naidu, while campaigning in Vijayawada for the upcoming Municipal Corporation polls, hit out at the Jagan Mohan-led party and said, "Village and ward volunteers of YSRCP are trying to lure voters with money."

The TDP leader also alleged the YSRCP-led state government of misusing the police to threaten its rivals.

"Jagan's regime is full of chaos and anarchy. Corruption became rampant in Jagan's rule. Entire state is destroyed in Jagan rule. There is no development in any part of the state," he said.

"The tax slabs of property tax, water tax etc are being increased from coming April," Naidu said.

The TDP chief also remarked that it is high time to teach lesson for YSRCP and urged people to vote for TDP and ally Communist Party of India (CPI) candidates in the municipal elections.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and other TDP leaders participated in the campaign. CPI is in alliance with TDP in the municipal elections which will be held on March 10 across the state. (ANI)

