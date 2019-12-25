TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu attends Christmas celebrations at Church in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Amid Christmas fervour throughout the country, TDP chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday attended Christmas celebrations at the St Paul Cathedral Church at Nirmala Convent in Vijayawada.

While wishing the Christian fraternity on Christmas, he recalled that during his rule, he had allocated Rs 100 crores for the welfare of the Christian community.



He also reminded the people that his government used to give a financial aid scheme named Chandranna Kanuka for the welfare of minorities.

The midnight mass was held in several major churches across the country, including the St Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa, Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gol Dak Khana, Delhi, St Joseph's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, St Michael's Church in Mumbai, Church of Christ the King in Kolkata, among others.

Midnight Mass is the first liturgy of Christmastide that is celebrated on the night of Christmas Eve, traditionally beginning at midnight when Christmas Eve gives way to Christmas Day. (ANI)

