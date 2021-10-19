TDP chief Naidu calls attacks on their party offices as 'State-sponsored terrorism'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday described the ruling YSRCP mob attacks on their party offices as purely 'State-sponsored terrorism' on democracy and a ghastly attempt to stifle the voice of the main opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh.



Addressing a press conference, Naidu said that the attacks were an indication of the total deterioration of law and order and took place because of the TDP's courageous struggle against the ruling government's drug mafia, corruption and fraud.

"I asked whether a better reason was required to invoke Article 356 to impose President's Rule in the state," he said.

Slamming the state police department, Naidu said, "The police did not try to prevent the attacks despite the fact that the TDP Central Office was located nearer to the Chief Minister's Tadepalli residence and the AP Police Headquarters."

"I personally called DGP at 5.03 pm but he did not pick up the phone. Our party office staff called the local police station but in vain. The attack finally took place at 5.16 p.m. This was totally a result of the collusion of the Government and the AP police," Naidu added.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang jointly masterminded the latest vandal attacks just as they have been targetting the opposition for the past two and half years. " The DGP should resign and go home if he cannot ensure law and order and peace to the people," he added.

Naidu also announced that their party would observe 'AP bandh' on Wednesday in protest against the terror tactics of the Jagan Reddy regime. He appealed to all sections of people to voluntarily take part in the bandh and express their protest against the atrocities and misdeeds of the ruling YSRCP leaders.

Earlier today, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday vandalised Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada. (ANI)

