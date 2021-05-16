TDP chief writes letter to President Kovind over alleged custodial torture of YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna

Amaravati (Telangana) [India], May 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind over the alleged custodial torture of YSRCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID).



TDP National president and former CM of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu has written letter to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Union Home Secretary K Ajay Bhalla about the issue of alleged torture of arrested MP Raghurama Krishna Raju during CID custody.

Chandrababu Naidu in the letter accused that there is a threat to life of Raghu Ramakrishna Raju from state police and the Government of Andhra Pradesh. There has been a breach of privilege of the MP's rights as well as his fundamental rights are being violated.

"There is an absolute breakdown of Constitutional machinery and the ruling party is making a mockery of democracy", alleged Chandrababu Naidu. He requested through his letters,for the intervention of the President of India and Union Home Secretary in this matter.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs K Rammohan Naidu (from Lok Sabha) and K Raveendra Kumar (from Rajya Sabha) wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the same issue. They requested the Speaker to intervene and order a suo moto inquiry through an independent agency.

At the same time, TDP Andhra Pradesh President K Atchannaidu has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the shifting of MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to Guntur GGH, without holding medical tests at Ramesh hospital, as ordered by the CID court, is illegal.

He demanded that the CM to provide security to the life of MP Raghu. Atchannaidu raised doubts about the safety of the MP Raghu and mentioned that the MP Raghu's wife also expressed concern about his life. Atchnnaidu demanded that CM Jagan himself should take responsibility, in case there is any threat to the life of the MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

Lok Sabha MP and rebel YSRCP member Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was brought to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guntur district late on Friday evening.

The CID had arrested Raju in Hyderabad earlier on Friday and filed a non-bailable case against him. He was arrested in a case filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the allegations that he acted in a way that is detrimental to the prestige of the state government. (ANI)