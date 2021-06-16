TDP demands Andhra government provide financial aid to COVID-affected

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday launched a week-long campaign program in Andhra Pradesh demanding the state government to provide financial aid to COVID affected people.



TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram said, "The number of deaths due to COVID are being suppressed in the state. We will create awareness among the people. TDP will give representations to Mandal level officers, later at RDO level and finally at collector level."

TDP has demanded the Andhra Pradesh Government provide financial aid of Rs 10,000 per month for those who lost their livelihood due to COVID. The party has demanded Rs 10 lakhs exgratia to the kin of those who lost lives due to COVID.

TDP said the state Government must provide Rs 25 lakh exgratia to the kin of those who lost lives due to lack of oxygen. It also demanded the government to pay Rs 50 lakh exgratia to the the kin of frontline warriors who lost lives in the pandemic.

TDP advised the Andhra Government to buy produce of farmers at reasonable MSP. It also demanded the state government reopen Anna canteens which were providing quality food at cheaper rates to the poor.

TDP also launched a missed call campaign to help the COVID affected families. (ANI)

