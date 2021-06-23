TDP demands Andhra Police to act against Minister Seediri Appalaraju for flouting COVID norms

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday demanded the Andhra Pradesh Police to take a stern action against Minister Seediri Appalaraju for flouting COVID-19 norms during a yesterday's public meeting in Srikakulam district.



In a video statement, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram condemned the minister for holding a meeting at his constituency Palasa in the Srikakulam district and called his action 'hugely irresponsible'

"In a shocking incident yesterday, a Minister in Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet had organised a huge meeting at his constituency Palasa in the Srikakulam district, flouting all COVID norms gathering. By gathering thousands of people, he had put many lives at risk. This is hugely irresponsible on part of a Cabinet Minister. This shows that the state government does not have any kind of seriousness in controlling the pandemic," said Pattabhiram.

Pattabhiram further informed that the TDP has lodged a complaint against the Minister and demanded the police to file a strong case and initiate strong action against Appalaraj.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Seediri Appalaraju held a massive meeting with the beneficiaries of the State government's YSR Cheyuta scheme, at Palasa Kalsibugga municipality yesterday. Thousands of beneficiaries participated in the meeting violating the COVID norms. (ANI)

