Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Monday clarified that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has not been given permission to organise "Chalo Atmakuru" programme.

Chalo Atmakuru programme is scheduled to be held on September 11 in Palnadu region of Guntur district.Addressing a press conference here on Monday, along with DGP Gautham Sawang, Sucharita urged the opposition leaders to not spoil the peaceful atmosphere in Palnadu region."The said program has no police permission. The police will consider in case anybody appeals for permission for that programme. However, the Chief Minister has categorically told not to spare anybody if law and order is hampered," she said in a press conference.TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had given "Chalo Atmakuru" call to protest against the alleged atrocities on TDP cadres by YSRCP in Palnadu region.The TDP has been accusing YSRCP of threatening and attacking TDP activists.On September 3, the TDP had set up a rehabilitation centre for the victims of political violence by YSRCP at Guntur.Speaking on that matter, Sucharita accused the TDP of "playing games with paid artists"."If they are real victims, police will provide them adequate security. The police officials will investigate the allegations," she said.Rejecting all allegations levelled by the TDP, the state Home Minister said: "TDP leaders are alleging that their party supporters are being thrown out of villages. They further say that their sympathisers are afraid of their lives and staying in rehabilitation centres. They are just propagating lies."She added that the TDP is insulting the police department by making allegations of partiality against them.Speaking about the law and order situation in Palnadu, she said: "The situation is under control and peace is prevailing in the state. (ANI)