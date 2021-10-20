TDP is not able to digest their loss in recent polls, says Andhra CM

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Reacting to the allegations of attacking TDP offices and its leaders, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the Opposition party leaders had used derogatory remarks against him and his government as they are not able to digest their loss in the recent elections.



Reddy, while speaking to media persons here, said, "We (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party-led state government) are implementing welfare schemes irrespective of any discrimination under caste, religion, region, and parties. Everyone in the state is my people and my family members. By the grace of God, by the blessing of the people of Andhra, all the elections that have taken place in the past, be it panchayat elections or the municipal elections or be it the Tirupati by-elections, the people of the state had stood by me, supporting me in each and every election."

"But unfortunately, the opposition could not digest their loss. Along with opposition, a section of media in the state could not digest our win. These people in the opposition use foul language against the government. Earlier, we were also in the opposition but never used abusive language. When they used abusive language some of the party workers have shown anger. They made abusive remarks against the state government to create a panic situation and make YSRCP supporters angry for their political gains," the YSRCP chief said.

"They lie, they give false statements, they try to provoke people on the basis of religion, caste and creed. When the poor section is getting benefits from our government, they try to stop us by filing false cases against us," he added.

He pointed out that the TDP leaders are deliberately provoking his party cadre and fostering enmities and alleged that the Opposition party would not hesitate to incite religious hatred as well.

On Tuesday TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have blamed workers of the YSRCP for the attack and the TDP has called for a bandh today in Andhra Pradesh over the attack on its offices and workers.

Earlier today, TDP leader Pattabhi Ram conducted a press conference and allegedly abused the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan reddy for police raids conducted at the former minister and TDP leader Anand Babu's residence. (ANI)

