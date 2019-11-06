TDP is politicising death of person: YSRCP MLA Reddy

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A YSRCP leader has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is politicising the death of one "Veerababu" with the "false claim that he is a construction worker who committed suicide due to shortage of sand supply".

"Veerababu died after he fell from a three-storey building. TDP leaders rushed to his house and have tried to lure the family to make a false claim that they are construction workers so that they will get compensation from the government and also money by TDP," said YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy on Tuesday.



"TDP leader Nara Lokesh had landed in town and tried to politicize the issue with the malafide intentions," he said

"Veerababu had come to this place just four months back and the local leaders have confirmed that he is not a construction worker," he added.

On the other hand, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will hold a 12-hour protest against the YSRCP on November 14 for lamenting the alleged plight of sand mining workers in the state. (ANI)

