TDP leader Diwakar Reddy detained on way to Venkatapuram village, released

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP leader J C Diwakar Reddy was on Wednesday detained by the police for almost one hour to prevent him from going to Venkatapuram village in Bukkaraya Samudram Mandal in the district.

Reddy was reportedly trying to go to the village in Anantapuram district, where there is an alleged land dispute between some TDP and YSRCP leaders.



TDP leader was taken to Bukkaraya Samudram Police Station, where he was kept for almost an hour before being released.

Police authorities have also confirmed the preventive detention saying that "it was merely a precautionary measure". (ANI)

