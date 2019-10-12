TDP leader Kollu Ravindra's 36-hour hunger strike against sand scarcity continues at his residence

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kollu Ravindra has been on a hunger strike since Thursday to protest against what he says sand scarcity in Andhra Pradesh, seeking the government's intervention in the matter. He is expected to end his fast later today.

"The YSRCP government is doing injustice to the poor people by creating artificial scarcity for sand. Lakhs of labour in the construction sector are badly affected in Krishna district alone. In this wake I had started a 36 hours long hunger strike," Ravindra told reporters here.He accused the administration of harassing him and other TDP leaders who were protesting against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP government and added that with time the protest will only intensify and turn out to be an even bigger movement."The police created many hurdles for my Deeksha on the orders of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They house arrested our leaders. They arrested me and my followers, they moved us to various police stations and at last dropped us here. I am continuing my struggle against the government, we will intensify the Deeksha and will form an all-party delegation with all NGOs. Our fight against YSRCP rule will continue," Ravindra said.The TDP leader has also got support from labours working in the construction sector, among others, as he began his fast on Thursday at Thornhill Memorial.A district committee coordination meeting of TDP is also supposed to be held today in Krishna, following which the leaders would meet their party colleague.On Friday, Ravindra was arrested by the police from his protest venue, after which he was moved to his residence by Machilipatnam police. The former minister had said he will continue the hunger strike at his residence."I will continue my 'Deeksha' till tomorrow evening here at my residence," he had said, alleging that the "YSRCP government came to power and five months passed by but still sand scarcity is prevailing."Accusing the government, he had said, "The government is acting in a dictatorial manner, and denying our constitutional right." (ANI)