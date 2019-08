Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): TDP leader Mallela Ananta Padmanabha Rao passed away in early hours of Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness.



The 91-year-old served as the Sarpanch of Ibrahimpatnam village in Krishan district for 48 years.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to Rao.

Rao is survived by six daughters and a son. (ANI)