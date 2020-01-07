TDP leader Umamaheswara Rao holds protest against three-capital proposal

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Supporters of senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and former party leaders staged a protest in Gollapudi on Tuesday after Rao was allegedly stopped by the police from coming out of his house.



Devineni Umamaheswara Rao had called a protest against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposal of having three state capitals. Rao later took part in the protest after his supporters were able to bring him out of the house.

Rao accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of dictatorial attitude.

"The agitations cannot be stopped using police force. Jagan government will pay heavily for its dictatorial attitude. Four cases have been filed against me for protesting, but I am not afraid of these cases." Rao said.

The GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals, has made a favourable recommendation saying it will help in decentralised development and put the available resources to the best use. There is a proposal to have three capitals - for the legislature, executive and judiciary. (ANI)





