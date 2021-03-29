TDP leaders commemorate party's 40th anniversary

"I am very happy to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the TDP established by great leader N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) for the self-respect and support of weaker sections," said the party's National General Secretary Nara Lokesh.

Amaravati, March 29 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders commemorated the 40th anniversary of the political outfit on Monday since it was formed in 1982.

He thanked all the party cadres for standing up for the poor sections of the society for all these years.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was founded by NTR on March 29, 1982 in Hyderabad.

Rao was born on May 28, 1923 at Nimmakuru village in Krishna district. He studied B.A. at Andhra Christian (AC) college in Guntur and became a legendary actor to rule the Telugu film industry for decades.

Later, he established the TDP and stormed to power in just nine months.

On Monday, the party's State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu commemorated the 40th anniversary celebrations at the party's Tirupati office.

He hoisted the party's flag in presence of several party leaders and cadres in the Tirupati parliamentary constituency which will soon go for by-elections.

Meanwhile, TDP Supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the party was formed with inspiration from Gurajada Apparao, Potti Sriramulu, B.R. Ambedkar, among others.

--IANS

sth/khz/rs