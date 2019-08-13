TDP meet: Naidu calls for introspection of poll result, slams YSRCP govt

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): In its second meeting after the elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu called for introspection of the party's performance in the polls and accused the incumbent Andhra Pradesh government of attacking the opposition.

In the state-level general body meeting, Naidu said, "Our party could not win, though the voting percentage in the elections increased. We have to review why we could not bag seats and votes. The ruling party is indulging in attacks on the opposition party. Houses of TDP activists were demolished in Nellore this morning. Till date, 170 physical attacks have been witnessed. Many assets are being destroyed. This is highly condemnable."Party MLAs, MPs, MLCs as contestants of recent assembly elections along with politburo members attended the daylong event.Naidu added that the party will mull over how to take on the ruling YSRCP.Alleging that cases are being filed against TDP workers and sympathisers based on social media posts, Naidu said such "destructive programs" were not part of the erstwhile TDP government's tenure."The government is acting so that the freedom of people is troubled. Had TDP also worked in such a manner, YSRCP would have run away from their places. We wanted to play the role of a constructive opposition, but compelled to take the warpath as the government is working in a destructive manner," Naidu said.The demolition of Praja Vedika, the former chief minister said, has left no place or community hall in the capital for public events to be held.He also said YSRCP members attempted to threaten the opposition and alleged that they are not given a chance to speak."In assembly, we are not given a chance to speak on law and order situation and there are attacks on our workers. Our mikes were cut off. Despite that, our MLAs and MLCs fought well in the assembly," Naidu said.Naidu also said Anna canteens have been shut down in the state, leading to shortage of affordable food for the poor.He went on to accuse Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of colliding with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and doing "gross injustice" to Andhra Pradesh."The Jagan government accepted to send Godavari waters to Telangana for 450 kilometres. This is a gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh. Jagan joined hands with KCR and doing injustice to Andhra people. Jagan should not take such decisions for his selfish reasons and hamper the interests of the public", he said.TDP was decimated to just 23 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections while Jagan Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.In Lok Sabha, TDP could win only three seats in the recent elections. (ANI)