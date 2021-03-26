TDP MLA, who quit over VSP sale, asks Speaker to accept resignation

Amaravati, March 26 (IANS) Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Visakhapatnam North MLA, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, on Thursday met Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and requested him to approve his resignation.

"Today I met AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and requested him to approve my resignation. The Speaker informed me that he would take the right decision soon," said Rao, who resubmitted his resignation in proper format over a month ago, protesting the Central government's decision to sell the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).